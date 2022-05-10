RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.46 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. RadNet updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of RadNet stock opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.54. RadNet has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 1.72.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RadNet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RadNet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.
RadNet Company Profile (Get Rating)
RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RadNet (RDNT)
