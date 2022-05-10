RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.46 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. RadNet updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.54. RadNet has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 1.72.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RadNet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RadNet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RadNet by 20.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after buying an additional 53,492 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of RadNet by 1,472.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 40,015 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,093,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 92,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 29,354 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 22,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

