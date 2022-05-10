QuickSwap (QUICK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $11.11 Million

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 10th. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $33.47 million and $11.11 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $102.34 or 0.00332079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 38.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.93 or 0.00522206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00036203 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,133.01 or 2.01619536 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 55.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00069131 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.