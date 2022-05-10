Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stake Decreased by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 29,052.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 118,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after buying an additional 117,952 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 12,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.92.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.21. 1,085,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,244. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $125.77 and a twelve month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

