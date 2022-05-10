Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $14,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 102,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DGX traded down $2.56 on Tuesday, hitting $133.65. The company had a trading volume of 13,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,244. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.05. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $125.77 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DGX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.92.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

