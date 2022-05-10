Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Quaker Chemical reported earnings of $1.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year earnings of $7.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $9.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.81 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $154.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.15. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $149.85 and a one year high of $276.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 53,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 211,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,170,000 after purchasing an additional 211,101 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $23,729,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,779,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,036,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,022,000 after purchasing an additional 66,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 499,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,329,000 after purchasing an additional 35,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

