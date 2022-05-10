Qtum (QTUM) Price Reaches $4.59 on Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $477.80 million and $182.46 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $4.59 or 0.00014809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,157,014 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.