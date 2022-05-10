QLC Chain Trading Down 24.2% Over Last Week (QLC)

QLC Chain (QLC) traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 9th. One QLC Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $99,889.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.60 or 0.00595341 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00116086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00035716 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,936.54 or 1.93302324 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,299.24 or 0.07415331 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain was first traded on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

