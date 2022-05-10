Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Price Reaches $1.10 on Exchanges

Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a total market capitalization of $284.40 million and $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00528376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00037204 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 46.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00098929 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,117.76 or 2.01804695 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars.

