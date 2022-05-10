PRS REIT’s (PRSR) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of PRS REIT (LON:PRSR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 95 ($1.17) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of PRS REIT to a hold rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.42) price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

LON:PRSR opened at GBX 105.20 ($1.30) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 107.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £577.81 million and a P/E ratio of 8.55. PRS REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 96.60 ($1.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 114 ($1.41).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. PRS REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.33%.

About PRS REIT

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing £0.9bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

