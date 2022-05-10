ProximaX (XPX) One Day Volume Hits $101,336.00

ProximaX (XPX) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One ProximaX coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ProximaX has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. ProximaX has a total market capitalization of $8.14 million and $101,336.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.23 or 0.00516054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00037582 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00097499 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,258.86 or 1.99997641 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ProximaX Coin Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

