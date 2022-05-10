Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $50.00. The company traded as low as $41.50 and last traded at $41.50, with a volume of 2058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.94.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PRLB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $438,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Proto Labs by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Proto Labs by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Proto Labs by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

