Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.97 and last traded at $7.97. Approximately 42,943 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,760,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

PSEC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $175.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.01 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 144.46% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.51%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after acquiring an additional 40,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,578,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,682,000 after purchasing an additional 207,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,180,000 after purchasing an additional 353,061 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 3,874.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,975,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 102,583 shares during the period. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.