ProMetic Life Sciences (TSE:PLI) Trading Up 0.2%

ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. (TSE:PLI – Get Rating) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$13.72 and last traded at C$13.60. Approximately 921 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 8,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.57.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.47, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of C$317.06 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22.
ProMetic Life Sciences Company Profile (TSE:PLI)
