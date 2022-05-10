ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRA stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.36. 186,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,538. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.40. ProAssurance has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRA. TheStreet upgraded ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on ProAssurance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 43.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 163.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 12,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

