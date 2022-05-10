Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,116 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,116 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $64,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Ball by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 590,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,805,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $1,299,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Ball by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ball by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 122,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ball from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

In related news, SVP Stacey J. Panayiotou purchased 6,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.91 per share, with a total value of $533,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.86 per share, for a total transaction of $601,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $69.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.33 and its 200 day moving average is $90.39.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ball had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 23.39%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

