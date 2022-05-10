Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 24,190 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,152,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,190 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Exelon worth $66,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

In other news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,264.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $46.73 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average of $50.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 77.59%.

Exelon Profile (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.