Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 13,734 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,734 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $67,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.81.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $119,889.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total transaction of $33,049.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,828 shares of company stock worth $12,464,221. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX opened at $235.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.33. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $292.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

