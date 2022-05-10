Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,024 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 393,676 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Cadence Design Systems worth $73,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $137.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $192.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.25.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.58.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 49,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.92, for a total value of $7,485,632.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,043 shares of company stock worth $45,192,594. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.