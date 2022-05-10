Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 8,776 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $78,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,982,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 40.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 773.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.8% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,276.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,512.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,589.99. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,272.00 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,948.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

