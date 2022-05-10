Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $70.74 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 218.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 492,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,722 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $70,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 92.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 10.2% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ANET. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.61.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $102.48 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.33 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.32. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $64,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total transaction of $145,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 690,195 shares of company stock worth $83,352,899. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

