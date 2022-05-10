Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $61.46 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 450,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,908 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $61,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,313 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $120.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.12 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.79. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.40%.

In other news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

