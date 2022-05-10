Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 5,441 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 391,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.70% of Middleby worth $77,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,864,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Middleby by 7,624.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 636,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,200,000 after buying an additional 627,944 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Middleby by 1,266.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 349,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,644,000 after buying an additional 379,795 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Middleby by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,418,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,868,000 after buying an additional 329,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Middleby by 6,282.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 201,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,307,000 after buying an additional 198,034 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MIDD opened at $151.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $145.31 and a twelve month high of $201.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.79.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Middleby had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Middleby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.75.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $168.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total transaction of $460,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

