Primecoin (XPM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $796.00

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 10th. Primecoin has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $796.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0379 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Primecoin has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 40,631,817 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

