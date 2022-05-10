Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 4.53%.

APTS stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,187. Preferred Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 83.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

