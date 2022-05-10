Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Issues Earnings Results

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.
DTIL stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $106.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.82. Precision BioSciences has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.71.
In other news, CFO John Alexander Kelly acquired 16,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,365.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research firms have weighed in on DTIL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Precision BioSciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.
Precision BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which a specific type of immune cell, called a T cell, is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Precision BioSciences (DTIL)
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
- Follow The Money To Cigna
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.