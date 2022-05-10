Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS.
PRAX opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday.
Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
