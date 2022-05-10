Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS.

PRAX opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRAX. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 953.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.