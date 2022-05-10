Powerledger (POWR) Hits Market Capitalization of $153.33 Million

Powerledger (POWR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Powerledger coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000998 BTC on popular exchanges. Powerledger has a market capitalization of $153.33 million and approximately $22.42 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Powerledger has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Powerledger alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,590.30 or 0.99800981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00106951 BTC.

Powerledger Coin Profile

Powerledger (POWR) is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 485,486,097 coins. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/PowerLedger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Buying and Selling Powerledger

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Powerledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Powerledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Powerledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Powerledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.