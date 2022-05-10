Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,978 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Power REIT were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PW. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Power REIT by 7,387.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Power REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in shares of Power REIT by 245.9% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 2,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power REIT by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power REIT by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Aegis reduced their price objective on Power REIT from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Power REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Power REIT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.40. 1,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a current ratio of 11.15. Power REIT has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $81.99.

About Power REIT (Get Rating)

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

