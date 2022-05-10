Post (NYSE:POST) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Post from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.29.
POST stock opened at $79.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.89. Post has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $82.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.66.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Post in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the third quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Post by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.
About Post (Get Rating)
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.
