Post (NYSE:POST) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Post from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.29.

POST stock opened at $79.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.89. Post has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $82.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Post had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Post will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Post in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the third quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Post by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

