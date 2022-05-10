Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an underperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $61.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Shares of POR stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.22. 51,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,562. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $57.03. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.76.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.48 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 8.62%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 74.14%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 495,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 352,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,377,000 after purchasing an additional 135,368 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 205,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 33,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

