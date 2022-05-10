Polkalokr (LKR) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last Week

Polkalokr (LKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 10th. Over the last seven days, Polkalokr has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Polkalokr has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $728,455.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkalokr coin can now be purchased for $0.0551 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.55 or 0.00519594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00036656 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,954.91 or 2.02483416 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 50.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00078119 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkalokr Coin Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,628,273 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Polkalokr

