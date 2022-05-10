Polis (POLIS) Hits Market Cap of $995,239.10

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 10th. In the last seven days, Polis has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Polis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000321 BTC on major exchanges. Polis has a market cap of $995,239.10 and approximately $8,113.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Polis

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

