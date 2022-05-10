Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Issues Earnings Results

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. Plug Power updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

PLUG stock traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.63. The company had a trading volume of 30,041,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,143,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.58 and a quick ratio of 9.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.72. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $46.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 16,436 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Plug Power by 195.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 21,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.48.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

