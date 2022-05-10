PIXEL (PXL) Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges

PIXEL (PXL) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 10th. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $896,494.42 and $4,069.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,650.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.72 or 0.00741605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.33 or 0.00203249 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00017377 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001552 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

