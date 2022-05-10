PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $12.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.35.

Get PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 18.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.