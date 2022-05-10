PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PFN opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $11.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFN. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 15,263 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $905,000.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (Get Rating)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

