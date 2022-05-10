PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:PFN opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $11.45.
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (Get Rating)
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN)
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Follow The Money To Cigna
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.