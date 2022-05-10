Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Gap Up to $49.28

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.28, but opened at $53.03. Piedmont Lithium shares last traded at $51.56, with a volume of 2,918 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Piedmont Lithium has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.83.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a current ratio of 10.65.

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.21). On average, analysts anticipate that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLL. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 480 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 24.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

