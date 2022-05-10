Picton Property Income Limited (PCTN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.88 on May 31st

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON PCTN opened at GBX 96.15 ($1.19) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of £526.55 million and a PE ratio of 6.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 97.90. Picton Property Income has a 12-month low of GBX 79.60 ($0.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 107 ($1.32).

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

