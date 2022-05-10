Picton Property Income Limited (PCTN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.88 on May 31st

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON PCTN opened at GBX 96.15 ($1.19) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of £526.55 million and a PE ratio of 6.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 97.90. Picton Property Income has a 12-month low of GBX 79.60 ($0.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 107 ($1.32).
