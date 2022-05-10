Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 2,958 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,994 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group comprises 0.6% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.05% of SVB Financial Group worth $21,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $685.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $746.53.

In other news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $2,291,653.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,725,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,395. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock traded down $9.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $459.98. 805,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $534.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $627.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.80. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $448.74 and a 1 year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 34.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

