Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 320 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,035 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $12,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 110.6% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.02 and its 200 day moving average is $184.16. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $139.39 and a one year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.29.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

