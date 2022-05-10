Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $10.11 Million Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,785 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Catalent were worth $10,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 114.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,430,000 after acquiring an additional 169,608 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Catalent by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Catalent stock traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $94.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,322,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,302. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.34 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Catalent’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.88.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

