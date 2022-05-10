Picton Mahoney Asset Management Grows Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the quarter. Synopsys makes up about 0.4% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $13,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,810,841,000 after purchasing an additional 61,809 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,012,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $899,685,000 after acquiring an additional 106,380 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Synopsys by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,988,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $732,937,000 after acquiring an additional 16,785 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 3.0% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,918,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,366,000 after acquiring an additional 55,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Synopsys by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,385,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,262,000 after acquiring an additional 37,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $8.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,068,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,624. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.02 and a 12 month high of $377.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $305.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.74.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

