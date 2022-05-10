Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.54

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.54 and last traded at $15.72, with a volume of 13276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Phreesia from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.41. The firm has a market cap of $821.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Phreesia by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,066,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,323,000 after purchasing an additional 348,237 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,763,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,468,000 after buying an additional 179,222 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,649,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,680,000 after buying an additional 354,378 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,175,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,953,000 after buying an additional 274,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 997,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,282,000 after acquiring an additional 95,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.
Phreesia Company Profile (NYSE:PHR)
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phreesia (PHR)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Follow The Money To Cigna
Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.