Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.54

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.54 and last traded at $15.72, with a volume of 13276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Phreesia from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.41. The firm has a market cap of $821.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 25.34% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Phreesia by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,066,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,323,000 after purchasing an additional 348,237 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,763,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,468,000 after buying an additional 179,222 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,649,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,680,000 after buying an additional 354,378 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,175,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,953,000 after buying an additional 274,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 997,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,282,000 after acquiring an additional 95,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

