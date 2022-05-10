Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.54

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.54 and last traded at $15.72, with a volume of 13276 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PHR. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Phreesia from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.41. The stock has a market cap of $821.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 25.34%. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 5,845.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 573.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

