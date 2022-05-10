Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.54

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.54 and last traded at $15.72, with a volume of 13276 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PHR. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Phreesia from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.41. The stock has a market cap of $821.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.36.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 5,845.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 573.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Phreesia Company Profile (NYSE:PHR)
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
