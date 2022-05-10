PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PetMed Express had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Shares of PETS opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. PetMed Express has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $46.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PETS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in PetMed Express by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of PetMed Express by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of PetMed Express by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of PetMed Express by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

