PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%.

PetMed Express has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. PetMed Express has a payout ratio of 98.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect PetMed Express to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.3%.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. PetMed Express has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $46.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.57 million, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.24.

PetMed Express ( NASDAQ:PETS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. PetMed Express had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PetMed Express will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PETS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PETS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the first quarter valued at $288,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PetMed Express by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,125,000 after acquiring an additional 205,445 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 32,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 496,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 115,569 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PetMed Express (Get Rating)

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.