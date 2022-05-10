Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $30.20

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.20 and last traded at $30.55, with a volume of 175550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.56.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average of $38.19.

Get Pershing Square alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.