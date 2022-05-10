Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Bought by Sasco Capital Inc. CT

Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,039,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,590 shares during the quarter. Perrigo comprises about 4.6% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $40,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perrigo in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perrigo in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Perrigo by 324.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Perrigo in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRGO opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -297.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $909,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $145,230.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

