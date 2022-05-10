Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $36.78

Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.78 and last traded at $37.07, with a volume of 142606 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.51.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

