Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,150 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,926 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANIP. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 342.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 284,831 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after purchasing an additional 220,399 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,830 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 74,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,088 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

ANIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of ANIP stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 227,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,196. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $436.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.06. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $60.23.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani acquired 7,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 17,224 shares of company stock worth $477,083. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

